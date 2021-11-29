Motorola brings Moto G31 with triple camera setup Know Features and Price – Motorola brings Moto G31 with triple camera setup: Know

The starting price of the Moto G31 smartphone in India is Rs 12,999. In which you will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been kept at Rs 14,999.

Motorola has launched its budget smartphone Moto G31 in India. Motorola has kept the price of this smartphone in the segment of Rs 15,000. Talking about the features of Moto G31, this smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Which you get in Realme Narzo 50A and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 smartphones. On the other hand, talking about its other features, a 50MP triple real camera setup has been given in the Moto G31.

Motorola has provided a 5000mAh battery in the Moto G31 smartphone that sports 20W Turbo Fast Charging. You will get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display in this Motorola smartphone. In such a situation, if you are thinking of buying this smartphone, then we are sharing other details related to this smartphone with you.

This smartphone will currently be available in Baby Blue and Meteorite Gray color options. At the same time, you can buy this smartphone online from Flipkart from 6 December.

Moto G31 Specifications – This Motorola smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Along with this, you can increase the storage of this smartphone up to 1TB with the help of microSD card. Along with this, you will get 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED hole punch display in this smartphone. Whose refresh rate is 60HZ. Apart from this, this smartphone runs on Android 11OS.

Features of Moto G31 – Finger print scanner, face unlock feature has also been given in this Motorola smartphone. The Moto G31 smartphone has a three-camera setup at the rear, which are of 50MP, 8MP and 2MP. Along with this, a 13MP front selfie camera has also been given in the front of the Moto G31. 4G LTE connectivity has been given in Moto G31. Talking about its battery, the company has given 5000mAh battery in it, which sports a 20W turbo fast charger. At the same time, Motorola claims that this smartphone can be used for 36 hours.