Motorola Edge 20 Edge 20 Lite Business Edition: Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Business Edition Launch, Know Price and All Features – Motorola Launches Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition Phone Price Features

Motorola last month launched the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Lite smartphones in its Edge series. Now the company has released Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition versions with better safety and security features.

Tension is over! Run AC 24 hours a day, you will get freedom from electricity bill, solar energy bumper offer on AC

The Motorola Edge 20 Series Business Edition is available on the Motorola Enterprise website. Speaking of specifications, the new edition phones have the same specifications as the regular version.

The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones are promised two major OS updates and three years of security updates. This phone is given Thinkshield technology and some software security features.

Awesome offer! Big discount on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 108 megapixel camera, saved thousands of rupees

In addition, these devices also have a Zero Touch feature. With this, login and control can be done remotely in the device. This feature is especially useful for those who need to switch and share files on their phone and computer at the same time.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Details

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display that supports HDR10 +. The refresh rate of the display is 90Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. RAM is 8GB and storage is 128GB.

The phone has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultraviolet angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The front of the handset has a 32 megapixel front camera.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the side of the Edge 20 Lite. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The battery can be charged at a speed of 30 watts. The phone runs on My UX based on Android 11 and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Motorola Edge 20: Details

The Motorola Edge 20 has a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display supports HDR10 + and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge 20 has a Snapdragon 778G processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Motorola Edge 20 has a 108-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Motorola Edge 20 has a 4000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone has ThinkShield mobile protection to protect against phishing attacks. In addition, the phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

See full details