Motorola Edge 30 is going to be launched in India know details price and features

39 seconds ago
Motorola Edge 30 is going to be launched in India know details price and features
Motorola Edge 30 is going to be launched in India know details price and features

Motorola Edge 30 is going to be launched in India know details price and features

Motorola Edge 30 is going to be launched in India know details price and features

Motorola Edge 30 will be a premium segment phone. The price of which can be up to Rs 55,999. This phone will be a rebranded version of Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 sold in China.

There is good news for expensive and premium smartphone customers. American smartphone maker Motorola is soon going to launch its premium phone Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The company can launch Edge 30 Pro on February 24 in an online event. In this event, the company can also launch new E-series smartphones in India.

The company has not yet confirmed the name of the newly launched smartphones. But it is believed that the name of this smartphone can be Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price: Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be a premium segment phone. Whose price can range from Rs 49,999 to Rs 55,999. This phone will be a rebranded version of Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 sold in China. Which was launched in China in 2021 at a price of 3199 Chinese Yuan (Rs 38,000).

Features of Motorola Edge 30 Pro: The smartphone will have a 60-megapixel selfie camera. While the rear will have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth center. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will have a 6.7-inch full-HD + OLED display. Whose refresh rate will be 144 Hz and resolution is 1080×2400 pixels. Along with this, you will also get the support of Corning Gorilla Glass in the display of the smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon’s 8th Generation 1 octa-core processor with support for up to 12GB of RAM, so that you can do multitasking and heavy gaming at the same time. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will have the latest Android 12 operating system which will work on MYUI 3.0.

Smartphone will come in two variantsMotorola can launch two variants of the premium smartphone. The first variant can come in the market with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Whereas the company can launch other variants in the market with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.


