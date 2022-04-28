Motorola Edge 30 Launched with Double 50 MP Camera and 32MP Selfie Camera Know Price and Feature

Motorola company has launched its new phone Edge 30. The company’s new Edge series smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and can be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Talking about the features of this phone, it has an OLED display with 144Hz, 50MP triple rear camera setup and 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola’s new phone details

Motorola Edge 30 phone is run on Android 12 based My UX. This phone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 x ) OLED sports display, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ content. This smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and supports 8GB RAM with Adreno 642L GPU.

camera

The camera comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra wide angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. This phone has a 32MP front camera. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. It comes with IP52 rating for dust and water.

Motorola Edge 30 Price

The starting price of Motorola Edge 30 is EUR 449.99 (about Rs 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. According to the company’s website, the price for the 8GB + 256GB model will be announced soon. This phone comes with Auro Green, Meteor Gray and Supermoon Silver color options. It has been launched in Europe and will be launched in many countries including India in the coming weeks.