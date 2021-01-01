Motorola Edge S Pro launched with 108MP camera 5G support and affrodable price – Motorola introduced a new phone with 108MP camera, it has 5G support and Snapdragon 870 processor, know price

Motorola Edge S Pro price: Motorola has launched a new smartphone Motorola Edge S Pro. This smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels. Apart from this, this phone comes with many strong specifications.

Let us tell you that Motorola launched Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite in the European market last week. Let us tell you that Motorola Edge S Pro has just been launched in China.

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications

Motorola Edge S Pro smartphone has a 6.7-inch FullHD Plus display, which has a punch hole camera. Its refresh rate is 144Hz, which improves scrolling and gaming experience. Also, this display comes with HDR10 Plus support, which improves the content viewing experience found on Netflix and other video streaming.

This Motorola smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It has Adreno 650GPU. It has 256 GB internal storage and up to 12 GB RAM. This phone works on Android 11 based MYUI 2.0. This phone has a 4520 mAh battery, which comes with a 30w fast charger. This is a 5G phone.

Motorola Edge S Pro Camera

This Motorola smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels. A 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens has been given, which can capture 120-degree field of view. It has a third camera of 8 megapixels, which is a telephoto lens, supports 5x optical zoom and 50X digital zoom. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Edge S Pro price

Motorola Edge S Pro has been launched in China and its price is RMB 2399 (approximately Rs 27,500), which offers 6GB / 128GB variant, while the top end variant is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,800), which has 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. GB internal storage is available. However, when will it be launched in other countries.





