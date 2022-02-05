Motorola launches Moto G Stylus (2022), know full details of price and features

Motorola has introduced the new smartphone in the new 5G variant with the latest model. This smartphone comes with stylus pen support. The smartphone maker company has launched Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup. The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a preloaded Moto Note app, in which you can write notes using the stylus without unlocking the phone. Apart from this, you can also draw on the preloaded coloring book app.

Battery will last for two days on single charge

Talking about the battery of this smartphone, a 5,000 mAh battery has been given in it, along with 10 W charging support is also being provided. This device can last up to two days on a single charge. Giving information about the price of this device, Motorola has also said that the price of Moto G Stylus (2022) is available for $ 299.99 (about Rs 22,400). This price is available for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue color options have been given in the phone.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Specifications

Moto G Stylus (2022) is powered by Android 11. It has a 6.8-inch full-HD + (1080 x 2,460 pixels) Max Vision IPS display, which comes with 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone gives Octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It offers a single SIM nano slot along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This phone has a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel camera is available in the phone for selfie.

Let us know that the Moto G Stylus (2022) is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Motorola’s website for the smartphone. Whereas last year, the Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone was introduced for $299 (approximately Rs 22,300) with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.