Motorola launches three new smartphones with 108MP 32MP camera price psecs

Motorola has launched its three latest smartphones, namely Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. All these three phones come with different price segments. The Lite version is a mid-range phone, while the Motorola Edge 20 is an upper mid-range smartphone, while the Pro variant is a flagship phone.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

This Motorola smartphone has a 6.7-inch display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This is a FullHD+ OLED display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is an octa-core 3.2 GHz processor. In this, users get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Camera

This Motorola smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel. It has a primary camera of 108 megapixels. The secondary camera is of 8 megapixels, while the third camera is of 16 megapixels. A 32-megapixel front camera has been given on the front. This phone works on Android 11 and Bluetooth 5.1 has been given in it.

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

This Motorola smartphone has a 6.7-inch display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has been given a FullHD Plus display and it is an OLED quality display. This phone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It comes in two variants, in which one comes in 8 GB RAM, 128 GB variant and the other 8 GB RAM, 256 GB variant.

Motorola Edge 20: Camera

This smartphone of Motorola has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels. It has a secondary camera of 16 megapixels, while there is a third camera of 8 megapixels. This phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of this phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery, which comes with a 30W fast charger.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Specifications

This Motorola smartphone has a 6.7-inch display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and comes in HD Plus. This is full hd plus display. Also, the company has given OLED panel in it. MediaTek Dimension 720 chipset has been used in this. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.



Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Camera

A 108-megapixel camera has been given in this Lite variant of Motorola. The secondary camera is of 8 megapixels. The third camera is of 2 megapixels. Also, a 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given on the front.



Motorola Edge 20 vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Price

The starting price of Motorola Edge 20 is US $ 593 (about Rs 44,106). Apart from this, the price of Motorola Edge 20 Pro is US $ 830 (about Rs 61,734), while the price of Motorola Edge 20 lite is $ 415 (about Rs 30,867). It has just been introduced in Europe. However, information about when it will be launched in other countries has not been given.





