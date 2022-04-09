Motorola Moto G22 smartphone launched in India at Rs 10999 with 5000mAh battery

Smartphone maker Motorola has launched Moto G22 in India. The Moto G22 comes with a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. It also includes a 90Hz display as well as a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 37.8 hours on a single charge. Moto G22 competes with Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y and Samsung Galaxy M12.

Moto G22 price

The Moto G22 price in India is Rs 10,999 for the base variant 4GB + 64GB. It can be purchased via Flipkart from Wednesday, April 13. It comes in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue and Mint Green colours, though the Mint Green option will be available at a later stage. Coming to the offers on the Moto G22, there is a Rs 1,000 bank discount that will be applicable on limited stock purchases made via Flipkart between April 13-14. No-cost EMI will also be available for online customers.

Specification

The Moto G22 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

camera

The quad rear camera setup houses a 50MP primary sensor. Along with this, it also includes 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro shooter. Further, the rear camera setup is paired with LED flash with 30fps frame rate. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel lens.

connectivity

Connectivity options on the Moto G22 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 20W TurboPower charging is also provided with its 5,000mAh battery.