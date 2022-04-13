Motorola Moto G22 Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery and 50MP Camera Phone Sale Know Price and offers-

After the launch in India, the first sale of Motorola Moto G22 is starting today i.e. on April 13, 2022, after 12 noon. This phone has a quad rear camera setup of 50 megapixels. The phone has been given 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio chipset. A big screen is also being given in this phone. Let us know what offers are being given on this phone starting on Flipkart.

Moto G22 price and offers

The Moto G22 price in India is Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. It only offers one variant. This phone can be purchased through the official Motorola India online store and Flipkart. The Moto G22 smartphone is available in three color options – Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue and Mint Green.

Talking about the offers, an instant discount of Rs 250 is given on Flipkart buying this smartphone with an ICICI Bank credit card. Also up to 10% off can be given. On the other hand, you can get a discount of up to 5% on using Axis Bank card. Apart from this, there is a discount of up to Rs 3000 on the special price.

Moto G22 Specifications

This Motorola phone was launched in India in early April. In which 6.5 inch display, 90Hz refresh rate support has been given. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Motorola Moto G22 runs Android 12. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Coming to the cameras of the Moto G22, there is a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. While there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.