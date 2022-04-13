Motorola Moto G52 Launched with 5000mAh Battery and 50MP Camera Know Price and Feature

The curtain has been lifted from the Motorola Moto G52 smartphone. The new Moto G-series phone flaunts a hole-punch display design, 90Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 50-megapixel camera. The Moto G52 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery. With which it has been claimed that it can give 37.9 hours of backup.

specification

This phone gets Android 12, which is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC processor. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD + AMOLED display, which comes with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the processor comes with an Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Talking about the camera, it has a 50 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide depth sensor and 2 MP macro sensor camera. There is a 16 MP camera on the front.

price and sale

The Moto G52 costs EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,600) for the single 4GB + 128GB variant. This phone gets Charcoal Gray and Porcelain White color options. Regarding this, the company has said that it has just been launched in Europe and will be introduced for other places including India in the coming weeks.

multiple sensor modes

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors also include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor and distance sensor. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging.