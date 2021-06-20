Motorola One Vision Vs Samsung Galaxy M40 Know The Complete Comparison – Motorola One Vision and Samsung Galaxy M40 will give tough competition to each other in terms of features and price

Motorola One Vision has been introduced in India and its first sale is held on 27th June, but before buying this phone, know why it will finally compete with Samsung Galaxy M40 in the market.

New Delhi: Motorola One Vision has been introduced in India and its first sale has been organized on Flipkart on June 27. The direct competition of this headset in the market will be seen from Samsung Galaxy M40. The battery, display and price of both these handsets are similar to each other. Both these phones have been launched in the same RAM variant.

cost

The price of Motorola One Vision in the Indian market is Rs 19,999 and the price of Galaxy M40 has been kept at Rs 19,990. One Vision has been launched in 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, then it has been launched in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Specification

Motorola One Vision has a 6.3-inch display, which has a resolution of (1080 x 2340) pixels and an aspect ratio of 21: 9. In this, the company has used Samsung’s 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 processor, which is an octa-core. This phone runs on Android Pie 9.0 based Android One. Samsung Galaxy M40 has a 6.3-inch full-HD + Infinity O display and has been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone runs on OneUI based on Android 9.0 Pie and uses Adreno 612 GPU with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Smartphone Motorola One Vision Samsung Galaxy M40 Display Size 6.3 6.3 Resolution pixels 1080 x 2340 2340×1080 Dual Sim Yes Yes Processor Exynos 9609 Snapdragon 675 CPU 2.2GHz samsung 2GHz octa-core Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 25-megapixel 16-megapixel Battery 3500mAh 3500mAh RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Color Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue Price 19,999 19,990

camera

If you want to buy the phone by looking at the camera, then the dual camera setup has been given in the rear of Motorola One Vision with 8x digital zoom and dual LED flash light, in which the first aperture is 48 megapixels with f / 1.7 and the second with f / 2.2 aperture. A 5 megapixel camera has been given. At the same time, a 25-megapixel front camera has been given for selfie and video calling. While the back of the Samsung Galaxy M40 has a 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel camera with AI Scene Optimizer and f/1.7 lens, which supports 4K video recording, Slo-mo and Hyperlapse. And a 16-megapixel sensor camera has been given for selfie.

battery

Motorola One Vision has a 3,500mAh battery for power, which supports TurboPower fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M40 has a 3,500 mAh battery for power, which supports 15 W fast charging. That is, in terms of battery, both the phones are giving competition to each other.

connectivity

Motorola One Vision has features like Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and GPS. The phone weighs 181 grams. At the same time, features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C port have been provided in Samsung Galaxy M40 and fingerprint sensor is given in the back of the phone.