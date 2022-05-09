Motorola Razr design leaked, next gen moto device looks like Galaxy Z Flip Report

News has started coming about Motorola’s upcoming new smartphone. Well-known tipster Evan Blass has revealed pictures of the next generation device Motorola Razr. The Motorola Maven codename is being used for Motorola’s new phone. Evan Blass on 91Mobiles has posted pictures and other details of the upcoming Moto device.

Leaked pictures of Motorola Razr suggest that the look of the phone will be brand new. Looking at the pictures, it is known that the new phone will not have the design language of the Razr series and will be completely changed.

The new Motorola Razr smartphone doesn’t have the same signature chin as before and it looks a bit smaller as well. Overall, its design and overall shape looks a lot like Samsung Galazy Z Flip. According to the Blass report, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 will have dual rear cameras. This Moto smartphone will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with aperture F / 1.8. Apart from this, there will also be a macro sensor of wide-angle and 13-megapixel sensor on the rear.

The 91Mobiles report states that Motorola is planning to launch the handset in two versions initially. The Chinese company can launch a variant of the phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the other may have a Plus variant of the same processor, which has not been launched yet.

Blass said in his report that the fingerprint sensor in the Moto Razr has been integrated into the power button itself. As expected, the power button will be placed on the side of the device. The next generation Razer device could be launched in China in July or August.