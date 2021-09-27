‘Moulin Rouge!’ And ‘The Inheritance’ Receives Top Honors at the Tony Awards
It was the first Tony Award in 27 months. It followed the longest Broadway finale in history. It came during a pandemic that has already killed 687,000 Americans, and as the theater industry, like many other sectors of society, is wrestling with intense demands for racial equity.
The Tony Awards ceremony Sunday night was unlike any before—still a mix of awards and performances, but now with a mission to captivate audiences seeking a return to the unfinished industry and enduring art form.
The ceremony’s biggest award, for Best Musical, is “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a wonderfully eye-popping stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film fin-de-cle about a love triangle in Paris. . Filled with current-day pop songs, Musical, dominated the categories of music, received 10 awards,
“I think every show from last season should be considered the best musical,” said Moulin Rouge! The lead producer, Carmen Pavlovich, “shows that opened, shows that closed – no coming back – shows that almost opened, and of course shows that have stayed and are lucky enough to be reborn.”
The award for best drama went to “The Inheritance,” a two-part play written by Matthew Lopez and inspired by “Howard’s End,” about two generations of gay men in New York City. The victory was an upset; “Inheritance” received best, mixed reviews in the US, and many observers considered Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” was expected to take home the prize. Lopez, whose father is from Puerto Rico, described himself as the first Latino writer to win a Best Drama Tony, which he said was a matter of pride, but also suggested the industry needed to do better.
“We account for 19 percent of the population of the United States, and we represent about two percent of the playwrights who have played on Broadway in the past decade,” Lopez said. “That should change.”
From the very beginning, the theater was a reminder of the extraordinary hardships artists have faced. Danny Burstein, a much-loved Broadway veteran who had a life-threatening bout of COVID-19 and then lost his wife, actress Rebecca Lucker, to a neurodegenerative disease, won her first Tony. It was the seventh time he had received “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a show in which at least 25 members of the company fell ill.
In his speech, Burstein thanked the Broadway community for its support. “You were there for us whether you just sent a note or sent your love, sent your prayers, sent the bagels,” he said. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget. I love being an actor on Broadway.”
The ceremony was held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, which holds 1,500 people, far fewer than the 6,000 that could fit at Radio City Music Hall, where the event was often held in previous years. Attendees were subjected to the same restrictions as patrons at Broadway shows: They were required to demonstrate proof of vaccination, and were asked to wear masks covering their mouths and noses.
The bifurcated four-hour show took most of the awards back to the all-business first half, which was viewable only on the Paramount+ streaming service. This freed up the second half, which was broadcast on CBS and hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., to emphasize artistry over the awards, as a parade of musical theater stars, including “wicked” alumnus Kristin. Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, as well as “Rent”. Alumni Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp and “Ragtime” original cast members Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell sought to remind viewers and potential ticket buyers of the joys of going to the theater.
At the beginning of the streamed portion of the show, the nostalgia appeal began: Marisa Jarrett Winokur and Matthew Morrison opened the 2002 musical of the song in a rendition of irreverence by key alumni of the original cast of “Hairspray”, “You Can’t stop extremely tired.” And, in case anyone missed the message, the award ceremony’s host, McDonald, a six-time Tony winner, penned it, saying, “You can’t stop the beating of Broadway, the heart of New York City.”
“We’re a little late, but here we are,” McDonald said. She then urged the industry to “commit to the change that will bring more awareness, action and accountability to make our theatrical industry more inclusive and equitable for all.”
“Broadway is back,” she said, “and it should be, and it will get better.”
An early emotional attraction came when Jennifer Holiday, whose 1982 Tony Awards performance of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls” has been described as the best Tony performance of all time, singing the song. returned to. Then. The audience leaped to their feet in the middle of the song, and stayed there through his final, gruesome, hand-loud, lamentation in the air.
The road to this 74th Tony Awards – honoring a set of plays and musicals from the pandemic-truncated 2019-2020 season that came to an abrupt end when Broadway was forced to close on March 12, 2020 – was long .
Only 18 shows were deemed eligible to compete for the awards, almost half the normal number, and only 15 shows received nominations.
The nominees, chosen by 41 theater experts who watched each eligible show, were announced last October. Electronic voting took place in March by 778 producers, artists and other industry insiders.
The long-delayed ceremony – originally scheduled to take place in June of 2020 – was eventually scheduled by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, which offer awards for reopening Broadway. Those reopening plans were complicated by the proliferation of the Delta version, which increased caseloads over the summer and added new uncertainty to the question of whether tours, which typically accounted for about two-thirds of Broadway audiences, grew pre-pandemic. level will return.
But there are already 15 shows playing on Broadway — which is home to 41 theaters — and more come every week.
All three are nominees for Best Musical in a returning show. “Moulin Rouge!” began performances on Friday; A biographical musical about the life and career of Tina Turner, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”, returns October 8; And “Jagged Little Pill,” a contemporary family drama inspired by the Alanis Morissette album, returns on October 21.
All three musicians scored some victories.
“Tina” star Adrienne Warren won for her jaw-dropping performance as the title character. Warren, one of the founders of the Anti-Apartheid Broadway Advocacy Coalition, is leaving the role at the end of October; He also urged to change the industry. “The world is screaming at us to change,” she said.
“Jagged” by Diablo Cody won for Best Book, and Best Featured Actress, for Lauren Patton, electrifying audiences with her showstopping rendition of Alanis Morissette’s “You Ogta Know.” Patton’s performance is the subject of some controversy, as some fans perceived the character as non-binary in the pre-Broadway production and were unhappy with how the role developed; The show’s producers stated that the character was “on a gender expansion journey without a known consequence.” In his acceptance speech, Patton thanked “my trans and non-binary friends and colleagues who have engaged in difficult conversations with me and in the dialogue about my character.”
Among the many awards won by “Moulin Rouge” were a first Tony for director, Alex Timbers, and a record-breaking eighth for costume designer Katherine Zuber. The show’s lead man, Aaron Tveit, won in an unusual first time—he was the only nominee in his category, but he needed the support of 60 percent of those who cast ballots in the category to win, which he got. He shed tears while thanking the nominators and voters.
“Let’s continue to try to tell stories that represent the many and the few, the many and the few, the many and the few,” he said. “Because what we do changes people’s lives.”
None of the Best Musical nominees had an original score, so the award went to a play for the first time – Jack Thorne’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”, with music composed by Christopher Nightingale. That groundbreaking production from the Old Vic in London also won for beautiful design, costume design, lighting design and sound design.
There was no Best Musical Revival category this year, as even “West Side Story,” the only opening before the pandemic, wasn’t watched by enough voters. It was not even seen by many theatre-goers: its producers have decided not to reopen it.
A production of “A Soldier’s Play,” directed by Kenny Lyons and produced by the non-profit Roundabout Theater Company, won the Tony for Best Drama Revival. Charles Fuller’s 1981 play about the murder of a black sergeant in the US military; It won a Pulitzer Prize when it was first published and was later adapted into a Hollywood film, but it didn’t make it to Broadway until 2020.
The production starred Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier. Grier won the first award of the night for Best Actor in a Play.
Lyons gave a fiery acceptance speech, repeating the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd—both killed by police last year—as he began, “We’ll never forget you.” And then, he encouraged the audience, “Let’s do better.”
“No dissatisfaction with Shakespeare, no resentment for Ibsen, Chekhov, Shaw; they are all on the table,” he said. “But the table must be big.”
The result in the Best Drama category was so shocking that gasps could be heard in the theater when the winner was announced. “Slave Play”, with 12 nominations, was the most nominated play in history, and a win would have made it the first play by a black writer to claim a Tony since 1987, but the play did not win an award. “The Inheritance”, which was praised in London but then warmly received in New York, won four, with Stephen Daldry as director, Andrew Burnap as an actor and 90-year-old Lois as a featured actress. Smith was involved. Smith is now the oldest person to win a Tony Award for acting, formerly held by Cicely Tyson, who won at the age of 88.
Best Leading Actress in a Drama Award: Mary-Louise Parker for her mesmerizing performance as a writing professor with cancer in Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside”.
Tony also presented several non-competitive awards. Special Tony Awards were given to David Byrne’s concert “American Utopia”; “Freestyle Love Supreme,” an improv troupe co-founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group pushing for racial justice.
“I want to admit that I’m only standing here because George Floyd and a global pandemic brought us all to a halt, brought us to our knees and reminded us that beyond dress, beyond glamour, beyond design. which we had not yet seen. ,” said Coalition President Briton Smith. “It created this beautiful opening that allowed us to say ‘just.
Sarah Bahr, Nancy Coleman, Julia Jacobs and Matt Stevens contributed reporting.
#Moulin #Rouge #Inheritance #Receives #Top #Honors #Tony #Awards
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.