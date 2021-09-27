‘Moulin Rouge!’ And ‘The Inheritance’ Receives Top Honors at the Tony Awards

It was the first Tony Award in 27 months. It followed the longest Broadway finale in history. It came during a pandemic that has already killed 687,000 Americans, and as the theater industry, like many other sectors of society, is wrestling with intense demands for racial equity.

The Tony Awards ceremony Sunday night was unlike any before—still a mix of awards and performances, but now with a mission to captivate audiences seeking a return to the unfinished industry and enduring art form.

The ceremony’s biggest award, for Best Musical, is “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a wonderfully eye-popping stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film fin-de-cle about a love triangle in Paris. . Filled with current-day pop songs, Musical, dominated the categories of music, received 10 awards,

“I think every show from last season should be considered the best musical,” said Moulin Rouge! The lead producer, Carmen Pavlovich, “shows that opened, shows that closed – no coming back – shows that almost opened, and of course shows that have stayed and are lucky enough to be reborn.”