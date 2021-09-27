‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical won the Tony for Best Musical

“Moulan Rouge! The Musical,” the grand stage production about a nightclub in turn-of-the-century Paris, won the Tony Award for Best Musical on Sunday, its 10th win of the night, the most of any show. Big race.

Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” opened on Broadway in July 2019, months before the first whispers about Covid-19 were released, and more than seven months before the shutdown.

Show’s producer Carmen Pavlovich accepted the award, saying, “I find it a little strange to talk about a show that has the best music.” “I think every show from the last season should be considered the best musical. Shows that opened, shows that closed – no coming back – shows that almost opened, and of course shows that stayed and are lucky to be reborn.

The musical — which centers on the romance between Christian, who is new to Paris, and Satine, a cabaret artist and star of the Moulin Rouge — features dozens of pop songs from 1980s Tina Turner to 2008 Beyoncé. After an 18-month hiatus, it reopened on Friday at the Al Hirschfeld Theater.