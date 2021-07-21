Mouni Roy added hotness to her black transparent top, see photos

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy started her acting career with small screen. The actress got the most popularity from Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin. Mouni played the lead role in this show. Since this show, she entered Bollywood and today she is a part of more than one film. Apart from films, Mouni makes a lot of headlines from social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Mouni often blows the senses of the fans with her bold look. Once again Mouni Roy has wreaked havoc by wearing a black colored transparent dress.

Mouni has recently shared some pictures on her Instagram, in which her look is causing tremendous havoc.

In this picture, Mouni Roy is wearing a transparent outfit of black color, seeing that the fans are also going crazy about her look.

Bold pictures of Mouni Roy keep going viral on social media. She is known for her dressing sense. Mouni keeps sharing her photos in trendy clothes every day.

Mouni Roy has done light makeup with this black dress. Mouni is looking very hot in the pictures. Mouni Roy keeps sharing her new photos and videos on social media.

There are millions of fans of Mouni Roy on social media, who are seen liking and commenting fiercely after seeing her pictures. Talking about the workfront, Mouni Roy is going to be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’.

