Mouni Roy added hotness to the black dress of 27 thousand, see photos

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy started her acting career with television. He got a lot of popularity from Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin. Mouni played the lead role in this show. After this she entered Bollywood and today she is a part of more than one film. Apart from films, Mouni makes a lot of headlines from social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Bold pictures of Mouni Roy keep going viral on social media. She is known for her dressing sense. Mouni keeps sharing her photos in trendy clothes every day. Now recently she posted her pictures in a shiny black color dress. She has done light makeup with this black dress. Mouni is looking very hot in the pictures. The cost of this dress of hers is being told Rs.

Millions of likes have come on his post so far. Also, fans are praising him fiercely. In this dress, the actress has also shared a dance video of her. Wearing a black color dress, Jalebi Baby is seen dancing to the song. More than 20 lakh people have seen his video. Apart from this, Mouni has also shared some pictures in her black and white dress. In these pictures, she is seen sitting on a chair by the sea. Her look looks very glamorous by applying kajal in her eyes. These pictures of him are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. According to reports, he has a negative character in this film. Apart from him, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni are in the lead roles in this film.

