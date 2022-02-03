Mouni Roy became emotional during her Bengali wedding with Sooraj Nambiar actress had tears in her eyes watch video

Actress Mouni Roy has shared a video with Sooraj Nambiar during her Bengali wedding. The actress can be seen getting very emotional in this video.

Actress Mouni Roy married boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar last week. Since then, the actress has been continuously sharing photos and videos of her beautiful wedding in Goa on social media. Respecting both cultures, Mouni and Suraj have followed both Bengali and Malayalam customs. Recently, Mouni has shared a video during her Bengali wedding, which is quite emotional.

The actress has shared this video on her Instagram handle. The over two-minute video begins with footage of the bride and groom getting ready. After which it can be seen in the video that we see Mouni Roy walking around in her beautiful lehenga and then her friend Mandira Bedi kisses her lovingly and takes her towards the mandap. Mouni and Sooraj can then be seen placing garlands around each other’s necks.

Mouni Roy is seen getting emotional on several occasions in the video. There comes a lovely moment when Suraj kisses her on the cheek and another time when she gets emotional and holds Suraj tightly. The video also features the popular Lalan Bengali song ‘Milon hobe koto din’ and Bandish Dasyu’s ‘Virah’ in the background.

Mouni Roy’s friends also became emotional after seeing this video. Aashka Goradia, who was one of the guests at their wedding. While commenting, he wrote ‘Crying sweet tears’, while Lauren Gottlieb said ‘I got it with tears’. Let me tell you, along with his friends, fans are also commenting fiercely and congratulating him and praising the video.

Significantly, both were dating each other for almost three years. Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar later tied the knot on January 27. Sharing the first photo from her wedding, the actress wrote, ‘I finally found her, hand in hand, blessings of family and friends, we got married again. Need your love and blessings…27.01.22’.