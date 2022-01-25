Mouni Roy confirms her wedding as she accepts papprazi wishes watch mouni roy video

Mouni Roy Wedding: Mouni Roy is reportedly all set to get married to her long term boyfriend and Dubai based businessman Sooraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa.

Actress Mouni Roy has been in the news for a long time due to the news of her marriage. After all the speculations, now Mouni Roy has finally confirmed her marriage. The actress, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, gave a wonderful reaction to the paparazzi. Actually, the paparazzi congratulated Mouni for tying the knot soon. On this Mouni tried to remain silent at first, but later said thanks.

Mouni Roy is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend and Dubai-based businessman Sooraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The two are said to be dating since 2019. Friends and family members of Mouni’s industry have already received wedding invitations. However, it is being told in the report that due to keeping the marriage private, everyone has been ordered to remain silent on it.

Mouni Roy has planned her wedding on a winter afternoon. The venue of this star wedding is being told near Vagator beach in North Goa. Mouni and Sooraj, who have remained silent about their relationship, are reportedly going to host a grand post-wedding party on January 28. Mouni celebrated her bachelor party with her friends in Goa last month.

A source told Hindustan Times earlier this month, “A five star resort has been booked as the venue. Although the invitations have started pouring in, the guests have been asked to remain silent about it. Due to the corona virus, all guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.

Mouni’s ‘Naagin 2’ co-star and good friend Karanvir Bohra recently expressed happiness over their marriage. He had said, “I got to know this amazing news and I am very happy for Mouni. I don’t think he ever worried and he just waited.”

He says, “The love you always look for will come to you at the right time and at the right place and with the right person. Whatever has to happen will happen, and it will be the love you’ve always wanted. And it turned out to be true. ,

Talking about the work front, Mouni’s fans are waiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.