Mouni Roy dons a bikini with shakha pola at her honeymoon in minus 7 degree cold | Mouni Roy wore a bikini with Shakha Pola on her honeymoon
mouni roy stardom
Mouni Roy is that actress whose fan following grows so fast every day that it is difficult to guess. When for the first time on TV, Mouni Roy was introduced in the avatar of Naagin by Ekta Kapoor, no one could have imagined that this serial would bring Mouni to such stardom that she would not look back.
from tv to movies
Mouni Roy’s career started with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on TV. In this serial, Mouni Roy appeared opposite Pulkit Samrat and Krishna was in the incarnation of Tulsi. However, it is impossible to identify the silence of that time from the silence of this time.
got stardom from naagin
Mouni Roy rose to stardom with the Colors TV show Naagin. The show made Mouni Roy the biggest star of the TV industry overnight. Mouni Roy appeared in this serial in the role of a wishful serpent. Even though the show was heavily criticized, Mouni still received constant praise for her avatar.
Salman Khan got along
During Naagin, Mouni Roy appeared several times as a guest in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss house and got the support of Salman Khan. After this, Mouni appeared several times on the stage of Bigg Boss with Salman. Even Mouni was seen performing in a special program for the promotion of Salman Khan’s film Tubelight.
debut with akshay kumar
Mouni Roy made her film debut with Akshay Kumar’s film Gold. In the film, Mouni Roy appeared in the role of a Bengali woman. After this Mouni also appeared in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and RAW with John Abraham.
Fans are giving a lot of love
Fans are showering lots of love on the latest pictures of Mouni Roy. Mouni Roy has 21.8 million followers on Instagram. Fans always like him from TV to films. This is the reason that every picture of him instantly becomes viral.
waiting for brahmastra
Mouni Roy’s next project is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role in this Dharma Productions film. The film has been waiting for a long time.
