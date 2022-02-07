mouni roy gets romantic with husband suraj on honeymoon in kashmir see cozy photos

Mouni Roy is now celebrating honeymoon with her husband after marriage. He has shared honeymoon pictures on Instagram.

Mouni Roy Honeymoon: Actress Mouni Roy and businessman Sooraj Nambiar these days are having trouble enjoying each other’s company after marriage. After marriage, this couple is now spending quality time with each other on honeymoon. Mouni, who enjoys vacation abroad, do you know which vacation she has chosen for honeymoon.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar have chosen snow-clad Kashmir as their honeymoon destination. Mouni and Sooraj have made a grand wedding in Goa a few days back.

In this marriage, many television stars celebrated fiercely. Soon after the wedding, both of them reached Kashmir to enjoy the holidays. Mouni is sharing all the pictures of her honeymoon with fans through social media, which is also becoming very viral.

Mouni has also given great captions one to one on her honeymoon pictures. Since marriage, Mouni’s honeymoon destination was the talk of the town among the fans.

Mouni and Sooraj tied the knot on January 27 in both Bengali and Malayali customs. Both dated each other for some time before marriage. Stars like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and Meet Brothers became a part of his shagi.

The couple also threw a poolside party for their friends after the wedding. He also had a home entry. Mouni shared a lot of photos and videos of all the memorable moments.

For information, let us tell you that Suraj Nambiar lives in Dubai, he is also a banker and businessman. He belongs to the Jain family of Bangalore. Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar met at Mandira Bedi’s house. Mandira Bedi is Mouni Roy’s best friend.

Mouni Roy has played the role of ideal daughter and daughter-in-law in the TV serial. After which she became very famous with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin serial. After this he also got a chance to work in many Bollywood films. Recently she was also seen in the film ‘Velle’, in which she appeared with Abhay Deol. It is reported that Mouni Roy is once again going to make a bang in the TV world.