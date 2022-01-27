Mouni Roy goa wedding photo with boyfriend suraj nambiar viral on internet. Mouni Roy’s first photo from Goa’s wedding with boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar went viral on the internet

Mouni Roy’s South Wedding

It is being told that Mauri and Sooraj are married with Malayalam and Bengali rituals. The picture that has surfaced at the moment is of South Wedding. Seeing this look of Mouni Roy, the fans say that Mouni Roy is looking very beautiful in the bride’s couple with this simple look.

Beautiful look of bride Mouni Roy

Let us tell you that Mouni Roy and Sooraj’s family are in Goa for more than three days. According to the information received, 100 people have become a part of this wedding as guests. Before the wedding, photos of Mouni Roy’s turmeric and mehendi were revealed.

Mandira Bedi shared this photo of Mouni and Sooraj’s wedding

Where Mouni Roy danced fiercely with Sooraj Nambiar and her friends. Let us tell you that Mouni Roy and Sooraj are dating each other for a long time. Mouni Roy kept her relationship away from the media. Sooraj Nambiar is a businessman in Dubai and he has nothing to do with the entertainment industry.

mouni rai and sooraj nambiar wedding photo

Mouni and Sooraj Nambiar posing for a picture together as husband and wife after their wedding with friends.