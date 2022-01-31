Mouni Roy grahpravesh and post wedding rituals videos goes viral on instagram

After marriage, Mouni Roy performed the post-marriage rituals with husband Sooraj. The video of Mouni Roy entering the house is becoming the most viral on social media.

Actress Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar got married on 27 January in Goa according to Malayali and Bengali rituals. This newly wed couple has returned to Mumbai for the first time after marriage. Sooraj and Mouni were given a grand welcome at their home in Mumbai. Videos of Mouni Roy’s Griha Pravesh have surfaced on social media, which are becoming increasingly viral.

In the video that surfaced, Mouni Roy is seen entering the house with the first Kalash and Mahavar rituals. Everyone is liking this style of Mouni and Sooraj.

While Mouni was wearing a red Banarasi saree, Sooraj was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama. Both are seen performing a post-wedding rituals with great pleasure. The bride and groom have to find a ring in a pot of milky water.

In the video you can see that Mouni along with her friends defeated Sooraj. The couple later spent the night at home partying with their friends. Mouni Roy shared several after-party pictures and videos from the sangeet as well as her Instagram story, in which her Naagin star Arjun Bijlani is also seen having a lot of fun.

In the video they shared, they are seen hugging each other and loving each other very much. Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘God bless you.’ In another video, she is seen dancing with Arjun’s wife in a room.

Let us tell you that Mouni and Sooraj got married on January 27. The two tied the knot in Goa in the presence of their friends and family members. The wedding ceremonies took place according to Bengali and Malayali customs. The social media corridor is filled with all the pictures and videos of the wedding.

Sharing pictures from one of her wedding rituals, Mouni wrote, “Finally I found them.” He continued, “Hand in hand, blessings of family and friends, we are married! Need your love and blessings…” Her best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia also shared stunning pictures of the bride.