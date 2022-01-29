Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Wedding news updates Actress Ties Know With Dubai Based Boyfriend First Photos Viral

Mouni Roy Wedding: Mouni Roy has tied the knot with boyfriend Sooraj. The two took pheras among friends and family in Goa.

Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Actress Mouni Roy, who has made her tremendous identity from TV to Bollywood, has tied the knot with Dubai based boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar. They got married on 27 January in Goa. Some special pictures related to their marriage are also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a white sari with a red border. The actress’ look was really worth watching with gold jewellery. In one photo, where Sooraj was seen wearing a mangalsutra to the actress, in the video, the actress was seen putting a jaimala around her husband’s neck.

Mouni Roy’s wedding was attended by her family as well as special friends from the industry. Mouni Roy’s look as a bride was really worth watching. Many big stars of the industry were also seen in their wedding, including Mandira Bedi, onscreen husband Arjun Bijlani and Meet Bros.

Apart from these pictures of the wedding, pictures and videos of Mouni Roy’s turmeric and mehendi were also very much discussed on social media. The special thing is that the actress danced on her own Mehndi in a tremendous way. She was seen dancing to Karisma Kapoor’s song ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali’.

At the same time, actress Mouni Roy wore a white outfit in Haldi, in which her look was worthy of praise. Let us tell you that on Wednesday, Mouni Roy also shared a picture with Sooraj Nambiar on Instagram, in which the actress appeared in a red suit while her husband was seen in white kurta-pyjama.

How Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar met: The two met on the eve of New Year 2019. Since then both of them started dating each other. Although they never made their relationship public. According to a Times of India report, Mouni Roy’s mother had met Sooraj Nambiar’s parents at Mandira Bedi’s house for the daughter’s wedding.

Who is Suraj Nambiar? Mouni Roy’s husband Sooj was born in Bangalore, Karnataka. He is a businessman and Dubai based investment banker. In 2008, he took admission in the civil engineering course of RV College of Engineering, Bangalore. He loves to read and travel.