Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video! Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video!

News oi-Salman Khan

Mouni Roy remains in the news a lot on social media and at this time her fan following has become quite spectacular. But sometimes something happens that doesn’t feel good being a star in itself. Something similar happened with Mouni Roy recently. Actually, a video is becoming increasingly viral at the moment, which has been shared by Voompla. In the video, Mouni Roy is very upset as she is surrounded by the crowd, not only is there a scuffle with her but the fans are also trying to touch her.

From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood stars pay tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat!

Fans are doing all this with just one selfie. During this, the actress had reached a studio in Mumbai for dubbing. Watching this video you will feel how uncomfortable Mouni Roy is feeling being a woman.

Mouni Roy was alone during this time and no bodyguard of any kind was seen with her. Whoever saw this video on social media says that this should not happen.

Before a celebrity, actress Mouni Roy is a woman and people should take care of her dignity. Actress Mouni Roy is busy with Brahmastra on the workfront and apart from her, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan are going to be seen in this film.

Apart from this, Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film. Ayan Mukerji is making the film. At the moment you watch this video of Mouni Roy which is viral.

Mouni Roy may marry her boyfriend in January? Cousin made a big disclosure!

Hot and sexy pictures of Mouni Roy are going viral on her birthday, you will not be able to take your eyes off her!

Mouni Roy became a victim of Oops moment, fans said – when such a dress does not handle why do you wear it – Watch VIDEO

Josh completes 1 year: Announcing the winners of the #EkNumberChallenge! Are you one of them?

Mouni Roy did a tremendous sexy dance on ‘Le Ke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’, fans praised, see VIDEO here

Josh App’s first anniversary – India’s top Influencers including Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy launched the #EkNumber Challenge

Mouni Roy added hotness in a red bikini, fans went crazy after seeing sexy pictures!

Mouni Roy gave a bold pose in a green lehenga, you will be stunned to know the price!

Pics: Mouni Roy’s new photoshoot – bold avatar first seen in saree, then relaxed in bikini

Such a hot dance video of Mouni Roy as a serpent in a transparent top, the boldest look shown for the first time

Will Mouni Roy become a chef now? Naagin actress shared pictures – details of the new project

Mouni Roy donated to ISKCON Foundation, will provide medical aid in Corona

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

READ Also Sarah Dash, 'Glue' of Vocal Trio Label, 76. but is dead english summary Bollywood and TV Actress Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video! Take a look.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 13:15 [IST]