Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video! Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video!

Entertainment

23 hours ago
News

Mouni Roy remains in the news a lot on social media and at this time her fan following has become quite spectacular. But sometimes something happens that doesn’t feel good being a star in itself. Something similar happened with Mouni Roy recently. Actually, a video is becoming increasingly viral at the moment, which has been shared by Voompla. In the video, Mouni Roy is very upset as she is surrounded by the crowd, not only is there a scuffle with her but the fans are also trying to touch her.

Fans are doing all this with just one selfie. During this, the actress had reached a studio in Mumbai for dubbing. Watching this video you will feel how uncomfortable Mouni Roy is feeling being a woman.

Mouni Roy was alone during this time and no bodyguard of any kind was seen with her. Whoever saw this video on social media says that this should not happen.

Before a celebrity, actress Mouni Roy is a woman and people should take care of her dignity. Actress Mouni Roy is busy with Brahmastra on the workfront and apart from her, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan are going to be seen in this film.

Apart from this, Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film. Ayan Mukerji is making the film. At the moment you watch this video of Mouni Roy which is viral.

READ Also  Sarah Dash, 'Glue' of Vocal Trio Label, 76. but is dead

Bollywood and TV Actress Mouni Roy was surrounded by mob, pushed and tried to touch, shocking video! Take a look.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 13:15 [IST]


