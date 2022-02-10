Mouni Roy, who is celebrating honeymoon in the snowy plains of Kashmir, was photographed wearing a monokini, users gave such a reaction

Naagin fame Mouni Roy got married recently. The actress is currently celebrating honeymoon in Kashmir with her husband Sooraj Nambiar. Mouni is very active on social media and shares more and more pictures of herself. Due to which his fans are very happy. Mouni has also shared many pictures of her honeymoon on her Instagram handle. The actress shared photos in a black monokini amidst the snowy plaintiffs.

Mouni is looking very beautiful in black colored monokini. Fans’ comments are raining as soon as his photo comes on social media. People are very fond of his photo. Someone wrote, ‘I am not feeling cold’. So someone wrote, ‘Very beautiful’.

Apart from this, Mouni has shared many of her pictures from Kashmir with her fans. In one picture, Mouni was seen meditating wearing a yellow jacket amidst the snow. On which she wrote the caption, “Oming on the top of the mountains.”

Mouni’s fan following is very high. After Naagin, people have started liking him a lot. Mouni is known for her figure and beauty. The world of his acts is convincing. Her fashion sense is no less than a big Bollywood actress.

Let us tell you that Mouni married her Dubai based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on 27th of last month. Their wedding was a destination wedding in Goa. Because her husband belongs to the South Indian family, first she was also married according to the South Indian customs. Then they married according to the Bengali custom. Mouni Roy was looking very beautiful in her wedding.

His pictures from Haldi, Mehndi to Wedding became fiercely viral on social media. Their marriage was one of the big weddings of the year 2022. Many stars from the film industry to television attended his wedding.

If we talk about her work front, then Mouni Roy will soon be seen as a judge in Zee TV’s ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’. Along with this, she will also be seen in ‘Made in China’ and Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are playing lead roles in this film.