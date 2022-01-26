Mouni Roys and Sooraj Nambiar Haldi Ceremony Video went viral

The video of actress Mouni Roy’s Haldi ceremony is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It can be seen in this video that Mouni is wearing a yellow colored lehenga.

Actress Mouni Roy is in a lot of discussions these days on social media. Mouni Roy played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Naagin’. He gained tremendous popularity from this show. Mouni Roy is currently making headlines for her marriage with boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy is going to marry Sooraj Nambiar tomorrow i.e. on 27 January 2022. At the same time, both of them have turmeric and a video of this turmeric ceremony has surfaced, which is going viral on social media.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj are about to marry Indian tradition and accordingly their Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet rituals have also started. Mouni’s close friend Aashka Goradia has also shared some photos of Mouni on her Instagram story. Aashka has reposted designer Anuradha Khurana’s photo. With this photo, he has written in the caption, ‘Today’. It can be seen in these photos that Mouni Roy is wearing a yellow lehenga. Along with this, she has also done jewelry.

At the same time, some photos of Mouni Roy’s Mehndi and Haldi Ceremony have also been shared by her friends on social media. Meanwhile, a video of Mouni and Sooraj’s Haldi ceremony has surfaced, in which it can be seen that Mouni Roy is seen in a yellow floral lehenga. In the video, Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar are seen completing the Haldi ceremony.

Her close friends have also reached the actress’s Haldi Ceremony. In which Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, Rohini Iyer, Mandira Bedi, Meet Bros fame Manmeet Singh are included.

Significantly, Mouni Roy and Sooraj have dated each other for more than two years and now both are going to get married. According to a report in ‘E-Times’, Mouni and Sooraj will be married according to Bengali and South Indian customs.

Talking about Mouni Roy’s work, she will soon be seen as a judge in Zee TV’s ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Made in China’ and Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles in this film.