Mouni Roys house are very beautiful see inside photos of the luxurious house

Actress Mouni Roy got married recently and has shared some pictures with her in-laws. In which it can be seen that his house is very beautiful.

Famous actress Mouni Roy has worked in TV serials as well as Bollywood films. The actress has made a tremendous mark in the industry with her style and beauty. At the same time, for the past few days, Mouni has been in a lot of discussion about her marriage. Photos and videos of their wedding are also being well-liked on social media. With this, Mouni Roy has now reached her in-laws’ house after marriage. The actress has shared some photos from her beautiful house on social media, which you will also be surprised to see.

Mouni Roy has shared these photos on her Instagram handle. More than Mouni Roy, people’s attention is going towards his house, which is not work from any palace. Every corner of this actress’s house is very beautiful and shiny. This luxurious house of Mouni Roy is covered with greenery from all sides.

The interior of the actress’ house is also special. She has shared a photo, in which she is seen standing on the stairs of the house. Mouni’s house is decorated in white, black and golden combination.

Mouni Roy has also posted a photo while resting on the terrace of the house. The roof of the house has also been decorated in a very luxurious way, seeing which everyone’s eyes are fixed on it.

Mouni is also seen showing the balcony of Roy’s house. She has shared a photo, in which she is posing standing on the balcony and enjoying the view outside.

The living room of his house is also quite luxurious. She recently shared a photo in Insta Story, in that photo she was seen sitting in the living room with her husband.

Mouni Roy’s house is as beautiful from inside as it is spectacular from outside. The garden of the house has been decorated in a very special way. Lights have been installed on the trees and plants in the garden, whose view looks very beautiful in the evening.

Significantly, Mouni Roy and businessman Sooraj Nambiar were dating each other for almost three years. After this, both tied the knot on 27 January. Sharing the first photo of her wedding, the actress wrote, ‘I finally got it, hand in hand, blessings of family and friends, we got married. Need your love and blessings…27.01.22’.

At the same time, his marriage took place in Goa, in which only his family members and close friends attended.