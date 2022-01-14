Mount Vernon Man Stabbed To Death In Harlem – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- Police are investigating a lethal stabbing in Harlem. It occurred at about 9:30pm Thursday evening on West 132nd Road close to Lenox Avenue.

Investigators say a 40-year-old Mount Vernon resident was stabbed within the neck after a dispute. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless.

Police say they’re trying to find a minimum of two suspects– who ran from the scene and right into a automobile.