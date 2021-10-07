Mountain gorilla in famous selfie, Nadakasi, 14. dies on
Andre Bauma met Nadkasi when she was just 2 months old, while she was holding her mother’s body. A decade later, Nadakasi died while holding Mr. Bauma. She was 14 years old.
Between those two embraces, Nadakasi, a mountain gorilla in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rocketed to global fame.
In 2019, Ndakasi and another female mountain gorilla, Ndeze, photobombed a selfie taken by a ranger in Congo’s Virunga National Park, where they lived.
When this picture was posted on Instagram it went viral. It featured a park ranger, Mathew Shamavu, in a T-shirt and posing for a selfie, with two gorillas behind him. A gorilla looks over her left shoulder, chin down, while looking at the camera, looking another day at her face. The other is leaning forward, as if determined to make it into the shot, with a hint of a smile on the side of his mouth. Oh! Behind them is another ranger, hands behind his back, looking intently into the scene.
“Yeah, it’s real!” Park wrote in the caption when the picture was posted online. The photo delighted the Internet and brought another round of attention to Nadkashi, who, by that time, had already led a remarkable life.
She was born in 2007 to a member of the Kabrizi Group, one of eight gorilla families living in the 3,000-square-mile park that sits between Uganda and Rwanda. In the year she was born, according to Park, there were just 720 mountain gorillas on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, that number has now risen to over 1,000.
Mountain gorillas mainly live in the forests of the national parks of Uganda, Rwanda and Congo. Climate change, traps to kill other animals, human encroachment and people with guns are among the biggest challenges to the survival of gorillas.
In April 2007, Congolese Park said its rangers found Nadakasi “clung to the lifeless body of his mother, who had been killed by armed militia hours earlier.”
With no relatives of the baby gorilla present, rangers considered it too dangerous to leave it alone. They took her to a rescue center, where she met Mr Bauma, Park said. “All night long, Andre held the child to himself,” Park said.
The killings of other mountain gorillas, such as Nadasaki’s family, led to extensive security upgrades throughout the park. In 2009, a center focused on caring for orphaned mountain gorillas was built inside the park. Mr Bauma became its manager.
In 2014, he and the gorilla were featured in a documentary called “Virunga”. By that time, Mr. Bauma and Nadasaki had become close.
“I played with him, I fed him,” the BBC quoted Mr Bauma as saying in 2014. “I can say that I am his mother.”
On Wednesday, the park announced that Nadasaki had died on September 26, “after a prolonged illness in which his condition rapidly deteriorated.”
On Thursday, Park said Mr Bauma was not available for interview.
But in a public statement, Mr Bouma said knowing Nadakashi helped me “understand the connection between humans and the great apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them.”
“I loved him like a child,” he said, “and his cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with him.”
