Mountain gorilla in famous selfie, Nadakasi, 14. dies on

Andre Bauma met Nadkasi when she was just 2 months old, while she was holding her mother’s body. A decade later, Nadakasi died while holding Mr. Bauma. She was 14 years old.

Between those two embraces, Nadakasi, a mountain gorilla in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rocketed to global fame.

In 2019, Ndakasi and another female mountain gorilla, Ndeze, photobombed a selfie taken by a ranger in Congo’s Virunga National Park, where they lived.

When this picture was posted on Instagram it went viral. It featured a park ranger, Mathew Shamavu, in a T-shirt and posing for a selfie, with two gorillas behind him. A gorilla looks over her left shoulder, chin down, while looking at the camera, looking another day at her face. The other is leaning forward, as if determined to make it into the shot, with a hint of a smile on the side of his mouth. Oh! Behind them is another ranger, hands behind his back, looking intently into the scene.