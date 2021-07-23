Mourning Families Seek Solace From the ‘Grief Purgatory’ of Covid-19



“For us Native Americans, we need to be together, share food, stories, pray that our deceased loved ones can reach out to the Creator,” said Robert Gill, funeral director of Buffalo, Minn., And citizen of Sisseton . Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

Mr Gill said he kept some bodies for months to give people a chance to organize a larger funeral service. When these gatherings finally take place, “Spirit Plates” – featuring ancestors’ favorite foods, such as fried ribs, chokeberry jam and roasted buffalo – are served to attendees.

Many families use the extended planning periods to create detailed memories.

Frederick Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, loved Smirnoff vodka with grapefruit juice and Motown music, so this is what his daughter, Nicole Elizabeth, 34, will serve and play at her memorial in Hadley, Mass., Later this year.

“It’s intimidating to plan because I want to make it fun and be able to share memories with so many people,” she said. “But I hope it brings me some peace because for many of us it’s just this limbo.”

About 60 people were at church in June to honor Ms Zimmerman-Selvidge’s father. Those in attendance passed a microphone through the benches and shared memories of him.

Finally, it was his daughter’s turn. Mrs. Zimmerman-Selvidge sighed. “He loved us all so much,” she said, then paused.

Her father’s urn was on a table in front of her. In her purse was a letter she had forced herself to write after her death.

It started with words that were sometimes too painful to say aloud: “I miss you.