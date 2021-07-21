Mourning Haitians Console Martine Moïse, Widow of the Slain President

As she stood with her children, Ms. Moïse received condolences from eminent Haitians, including the newly installed Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, Helen La Lime, the top United Nations official in Haiti, and Michel Martelly, the former president of Haiti who chose the little known Mr. Moïse to be his successor.

The first part of the event was closed to the public and the press, but it took place on the day of the final exams for the high school students, and the sound of their celebratory cheers pierced the walls of the Pantheon property from the near the Champ de Mars, the main square of the city, mingling with music.

After spending about an hour inside the Pantheon, Mrs. Moïse emerged to attend a small service in the gardens. There, addressing the crowd, Frantz Exantus, Haiti’s Secretary of State for Communications, recalled the glories of the past, when Haitians rose up and overturned a notoriously brutal slavery system.

“How did Haiti get there today? Mr. Exantus lamented.

Amidst prayer, poetry and song, Ms. Moses faced the crowd from an antique gold painted chair, holding her injured arm. When service required her to stand, she did so with noticeable pain.