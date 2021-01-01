Movement against the Taliban: Atrocities or Ibarat – nbt Editorial How do you believe the atrocities you wrote about the Taliban?

The Taliban’s firing on peaceful protesters in the Afghan city of Jalalabad is disturbing. At least three people were killed and about a dozen were injured in the incident. Reports of peaceful protests by civilians against the Taliban are also being received from some other cities. In Kabul, a video of some women holding posters and protesting peacefully is going viral. These pictures and videos show that there is a voice being raised against the Taliban with a history of violence and terror and it cannot be tolerated.

It also shows that the Taliban may have taken over a large part of the country, but not everyone has accepted it. This may be due to the fact that Afghanistan has undergone major changes in the last 20 years. There was openness in the society. Girls were given the freedom to work and study. There were no restrictions on being on screen. Meanwhile, infrastructure such as roads and electricity improved. In Afghanistan, 11 percent of the population has access to the Internet, up from zero percent in 2000. In the midst of all this, people’s expectations from the administration have also increased. At the same time, between 1996-2001, when the country was ruled by the Taliban, Afghanistan went into medieval times. There were many restrictions on women. Men were required to have beards. For the crimes, punishment was meted out in the middle of the road.



Seeing these demonstrations, it seems that people have not forgotten the oppression of that time and they are not ready to lose the freedom they have gained in the last 20 years. The manner in which the protests were suppressed also calls into question the Taliban’s claims of a new and improved image. In fact, the Taliban announced a nationwide debt waiver after capturing the capital, Kabul. He appealed to the people to live a normal life without fail. He also spoke about giving women a share in the government according to Sharia.

But the incident in Jalalabad shows that the Taliban has not changed, it is just pretending to change. That too because to rule the country, it needs the support of the people and the approval of the international community. If the Taliban had allowed peaceful protests in Jalalabad and other cities, it might have been seen as a sign of change. He could have shown the world that the Taliban know how to respect dissent. But this incident of indiscriminate firing on unarmed people shows that there is a big difference in his words and deeds. Looking at the signs so far, it is also difficult to say that the Taliban has changed.

