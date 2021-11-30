Movement is an excuse, Modi ji has to be removed from the chair? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, such an answer was received

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was asked about the Modi government at the Center during an interview. In response, he said something like this.

The central government withdrew the agricultural laws on the very first day of the winter session. In such a situation, the question is being raised whether the farmers’ movement will end now. But it doesn’t seem to be over yet. Because farmer organizations are also adamant about the demand for legislation on MSP. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has made it clear that till the MSP is not guaranteed by the government, the agitation will continue on the borders of Delhi.

In an interview with News24, Rakesh Tikait has been questioned about the strategy ahead. Rakesh Tikait was asked the question, ‘Now people are saying that earlier the demand of the farmers was to withdraw the agriculture law. Actually all these things are excuses, the movement has to be run till then, Modi ji has to be removed from the chair. In response, he said, ‘We have nothing to do with it. After Modi ji, someone or the other will become the Prime Minister of the country. If it will not be the Prime Minister, then someone else will become. The law was brought by the Government of India. No one has come with this law.

Rakesh Tikait further replied, ‘If any policy of any government is bad, then we have every right to oppose it. Deal now, it will be settled cheaply. Because we want everything to be settled cheaply. The government should have already decided on the laws as well, but the government kept sleeping during that too. Now our opposition is directly against the government. We do not believe in opposing any person. Government of India withdrew the laws, we should get more guarantee on MSP.

Targeting the government: Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Rumors of farmers returning home are being spread. No farmer will leave from here without MSP guarantee law and returning the case against the farmers. There is a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha on Saturday, December 4. Only then will the further strategy be discussed. Till now, Tikait is adamant on the demand of MSP guarantee law and he is insisting that after the agriculture law is withdrawn, the government should also enact MSP guarantee law.