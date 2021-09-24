Movie Antim Final Truth Story: This is the story of Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s ‘Antim’

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The release date of the film has not been announced yet but it is said that the film will be screened at the festival. The film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar believes that the film is worth watching on the big screen, so he is looking forward to opening a cinema in Maharashtra. He hopes to open cinemas in Maharashtra by October.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. Released in 2018, ‘Mulshi Pattern’ was directed by Praveen Tarde. Now Praveen Tarde has written the film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Om Bhutkar had played the role of goon Rahul in ‘Mulshi Pattern’. At the same time, Upendra Limaye played the role of Inspector Bitthal Godbole. In ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Ayush Sharma is playing the role of a goon and Salman Khan is playing the role of an inspector.

The poster of Salman Khan-Ayush Sharma’s ‘Antim’ has come out, there will be a fierce battle between the two

The story begins in flashback

The story of the film starts with Rahul (Ayush Sharma) and goes into flashback to show how Rahul became a goon. Rahul’s father is a farmer and he is forced to sell his land. On this, Rahul feels that the honor of his family has been lost. His father works as a watchman in a builder’s bungalow but is insulted after accidentally damaging his car.

Rahul is in love

Later in the story of the film, Rahul falls in love with the daughter of a head laborer. One morning Rahulya got angry and beat up a contractor who had insulted his father. When Rahul is murdered, the local goon asks him to work with him. He and his friend start working on it. When Rahul found out that a local goon had forced his father to sell the land. On this he beats her and starts running the gang himself. Fighting begins within the gang after the death of a local goon.

Antim Teaser: The look of Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan is strong in ‘Antim’

Entry of Inspector Rajveer Singh

The film progresses and Rahulya now tries to take possession of the lands created by the commercial. This makes other gangs angry. There is also an entry of Police Inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan). Rajveer Singh thinks that when gangs die fighting each other, crime will automatically decrease. Rahul befriends him and gives him a gun. Rahul, on the other hand, wants to marry the daughter of a chief laborer but she refuses as she is a goon. When Rahul visits his family, he realizes that the family members are living honestly while he lives in a world of crime. Rahul’s father says that his work has taken away his happiness. Eventually rival gangs come together to defeat Rahul and his gang becomes weaker. In fact, many members of his gang are killed.

Ayush Sharma

Rahul’s death

The film now goes from flashback to the present as Rahul tries to escape from his rival gang. The friend who gave the gun to Rahul shoots him. Thus Rahul dies. At the same time, his father is happy to hear the news of Rahul’s death because he says that his son is no longer a goon.