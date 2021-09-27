Movie Sardar Udham Releases on October 16: Movie Sardar Udham Premiere on Oat: Vicky Kaushal had said that ‘Sardar Udham’ movie will be released on OTT platform.
Vicky Kaushal has also written captions while sharing the teaser. Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I am proud to bring the story of his colleague Sardar Udham Singh – a man, many surnames, one mission. This is Sardar Udham’s teaser.
‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge his death in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
