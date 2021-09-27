Movie Sardar Udham Releases on October 16: Movie Sardar Udham Premiere on Oat: Vicky Kaushal had said that ‘Sardar Udham’ movie will be released on OTT platform.

Fans of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ are eagerly awaiting. Recently, Vicky Kaushal had said that the film will be released on OTT platform in October but no date has been announced. Now Vicky Kaushal has shared the teaser of the movie (Sardar Udham teaser). It is also said that the film will be released on October 16. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar also star in the Sujit Sarkar-directed film ‘Sardar Udham’.

Vicky Kaushal has shared a teaser of the movie ‘Sardar Udham’ on his social media account. The teaser shows a photo of Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham Singh) on an Indian passport. After this, other passports appear, which belong to Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh. Of all these passports, Sardar Udham Singh’s passport has been placed at the top.





Vicky Kaushal has also written captions while sharing the teaser. Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I am proud to bring the story of his colleague Sardar Udham Singh – a man, many surnames, one mission. This is Sardar Udham’s teaser.

‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge his death in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.