Movies Counter – Illegal HD Movies Download Website

Piracy sites fancy Motion photography Counter were leaking newly-launched motion photography for free on-line gain. These sites are affecting the international movie commercial in loads of ideas than one can factor in. Piracy no longer most efficient impacts the box-plot of job series of the movie but also its efficiency and viewership in digital and tv platforms.

The cyber internet has a huge helpful resource of free contents, data, songs and extra. This has helped the netizens to gain gain entry to to slightly loads of things effortlessly, but it definitely has also given some piracy sites fancy Motion photography Counter a possibility to proceed their illegal acts and trap viewers on their living for free HD motion photography and TV expose downloads. Netizens have a tendency to gain motion photography to lead determined of spending on subscriptions and cinema halls tickets.

While piracy websites proceed to haunt moviemakers, they’ve been repeatedly leaking every and each newly-launched motion photography earlier than or on their begin dates. Motion photography Counter has change into amongst one of the fundamental favorite torrent websites for many folks that want to gain free newest Bollywood motion photography on-line. Right here is all about this illegal piracy internet living.

About ‘Motion photography Counter’

Motion photography Counter is identified for its limitless helpful resource of pirated Bollywood motion photography that can doubtless well well be browsed effortlessly on their webpage. This atrocious piracy living is one of the fundamental principle piracy giants in the case of finding the latest HD Bollywood movie on-line. Primarily customers talk over with this living to gain the latest free Hindi and Dual Audio Motion photography but it definitely also has a gigantic series of Hollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood motion photography.

MoviesCounter.com is amongst the few earliest free movie gain sites and it has leaked hundreds of motion photography by now. It broadly affords copyrighted express material and a person can effortlessly space their favorite newly-launched motion photography and reveals on their homepage for free. The living also sides Netflix, Amazon High, Hulu. Hooq and other entertainment apps’ express material for free. Motion photography Counter is guilty for leaking and offering contents for free to many other piracy websites moreover.

What makes Motion photography Counter or moviescounter.com stand distinct from other sites?

The living is designed successfully brooding about PC and mobile usage. Its homepage sides standard downloads of the positioning on the side of recordsdata referring to the latest motion photography that were considered one of the fundamental on the positioning. One can clutch to behold English and other motion photography for free on-line. Netizens can browse their favorite motion photography per their genre, year of begin which is 2021 or 2019, Bollywood or Hollywood and extra.

The living enables the customers to gain free HD motion photography with none required subscriptions.

Motion photography Counter also affords an intensive class listings to clutch from to construct it less complicated for the user to obtain the movie they’re attempting to obtain.

Motion photography Leaked by Motion photography Counter internet living

This in uncomfortable health-fundamental movie gain living has been pirating several motion photography and reveals. Nearly every Hollywood blockbuster movie of several international stars has been leaked by Motion photography Counter. The sizable preference of motion photography leaked by this infamous living involves; Fancy Aaj Kal, Bhoot Section One, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Avengers: Endgame, Ford v Ferrari, As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood, Thappad, and extra. Recently the positioning has been convicted of leaking motion photography fancy Birds of Prey, Joker, Dolittle, Dabangg 3, Petta and extra. Apart from motion photography, this on-line piracy huge is also guilty for offering free Netflix, Amazon High, Hulu, Hooq, Ullu and other entertainment sites’ express material for free gain.

Motion photography Counter in India

Film piracy is even handed illegal in India, USA and a good deal of international locations. The Indian authorities has banned such sites fancy Motion photography Counter, 123motion photography, Tamilrockers and Movierulz and Fmovies. Alternatively, every effort by the authorities has failed to shut the leak of motion photography on such websites. To kind out the bans at some point of the sector, Motion photography Counter on-line internet living keeps incessantly changing its arena extension from .com. .uz, .pn, .it and extra. This unstoppable piracy living has been no longer easy the international authority by continuing its illegal acts and leaking slightly loads of motion photography and reveals which has been haunting the moviemakers. Motion photography Counter modified its arena name from ‘.com’ to ‘.club’.

List of same websites fancy Motion photography Counter movie gain living

What’s the authorities doing to shut piracy?

The Authorities has taken definitive steps to eradicate piracy of motion photography. As per the Cinematograph Act accredited in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a detention heart term as a lot as a couple years. Besides this, a just of ₹10 lakhs can be imposed on the culprits. Folks circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can even face a detention heart term.

Will you traipse to detention heart or be fined for downloading a movie illegally?

Per the piracy law in India, if a person is taken to the court docket and it’s confirmed that he/she has knowingly infringed or helped another person infringe and gain a copyrighted movie from Motion photography Counter free on-line motion photography, then it may per chance in all probability doubtless well be even handed to be a criminal act. The court docket will clutch that the person knew of the infringement because in most cases the movie contains a watermark or see which means that it is a copyrighted work.

Under the law, the punishment for a person being convicted for their first such offence is a detention heart term for six months and three years, with a just between ₹50,000 and ₹200,000 (looking out on the seriousness of the offence).

Disclaimer – We doesn’t purpose to promote or condone piracy in any admire. Piracy is an act of crime and is even handed a fundamental offence below the Copyright Act of 1957. This internet page objectives to expose the standard public about piracy and support them to be honorable from such acts. We extra question you no longer to support or steal in piracy in any create.