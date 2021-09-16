Movies don’t make money in cinema: Bollywood Films 2021: ‘Bell Bottom’ certainly made a lifetime collection of Rs 30 crore, but where Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Faces’ came to only Rs 2.5 crore, Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ did not come out in Hindi.

In the past, filmmakers like ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Faces’ and ‘Thalayavi’ had dared to screen their films without opening cinemas in Maharashtra, but their collection was so low that now other producers are planning to release their films on OTT.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’, which was recently released in cinemas after the second wave of Corona, had high hopes that the industry would end the drought. But unfortunately, due to the inability to open cinemas in Maharashtra and all other restrictions, these films could not do anything special at the box office. ‘Bell Bottom’ definitely collected a lifetime collection of around Rs 30 crore, but where Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Faces’ came in at only Rs 2.5 crore, Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ did not earn a single crore in the Hindi band. In fact, most of the multiplexers refused to release the Hindi version of the film on OTT just two weeks after its release. Due to this, the film could only be screened in single screen cinemas in Hindi.



Experts believe that it was a compulsion for ‘Thalaivi’ to agree to release on OTT after just two weeks to cover its price, but this prevented the film from being screened in multiplexes, leaving its collection very low. In such a scenario, in the coming days, no producer will release his film in theaters until the cinemas of Maharashtra open. On the other hand, if the wait is longer, the number of movies going to OTT may increase. For example, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ has turned to OTT for Dussehra. At the same time, in addition to ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Thalaivi’, Hathi Mere Saathi will also be coming to OTT.

Speaking on the occasion, producer and film business analyst Girish Johar said that the non-opening of cinemas in Maharashtra has caused a lot of damage to the films screened so far. According to Girish, ‘If we talk about opening a cinema in Maharashtra, look, nothing is clear at the moment. The condition of Hindi is already visible. Currently, any producer will release his film only when cinemas in Maharashtra open. For this, when films are allowed to be screened in Maharashtra, it will be possible to make improvements somewhere. Of course, it is now clear that Maharashtra is an engine that plays an important role in running the cinema and has a distinct charm. In such a scenario, I think the producers are now eagerly waiting for the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra. As soon as there is a green signal, the effect will be seen immediately. I think the situation regarding opening of cinemas in Maharashtra will become clear only after Ganpati Utsav. I believe the government thinks that cases may increase after Ganpati immersion. After the immersion of Lord Ganesha, the government will first see whether the cases increase or not, after which cinemas are expected to open. But this does not mean that the cinema will open on the second day of Ganpati immersion. The government can come up with some protocols, such as everyone should be vaccinated, etc. Even after the cinema is allowed, it will take time and time for things to come back as before.

All the producers who have been waiting for the release of films in cinemas for more than a year and a half are no longer in the mood to wait any longer. Mid-budget films in particular may turn to OTT in the near future. However, they are forced to wait for cinemas to open for big budget films. Otherwise, if they come to OTT, their budget will not be met. Recently, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ was also released on pay per view model, but the film did not make much profit. About this, Girish says, ‘If the producers can wait for 1-2 months, that’s fine, but those who can’t wait will definitely go to OTT. But it also remains to be seen which films take OTT. Very few movies have been able to run on OTT in the last few days, so they are also having trouble. Some movies will go on OTT as the wait grows, but those big movies are still waiting for the cinema to open. No producer of a big film would take the risk of releasing his film right now unless it opens in Maharashtra. Therefore, it is expected that if Dussehra opens cinemas in Maharashtra, Diwali will be a smash hit at the box office.