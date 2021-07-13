Moviespur 2021 – Illegal HD Movies Download Website

Entertainment News

Piracy sites esteem Motion pictures Counter were leaking newly-launched motion pictures for free on-line rating. These sites are affecting the world movie industry in many ways than one can imagine. Piracy now not easiest affects the box-office sequence of the movie but additionally its efficiency and viewership in digital and tv platforms.

The web has an mountainous helpful resource of free contents, knowledge, songs and extra. This has helped the netizens to gain entry to a form of issues with out concerns, but it has also given some piracy sites esteem Motion pictures Counter one more to proceed their illegal acts and entice viewers on their negate for free HD motion pictures and TV video show downloads. Netizens are in all probability to rating motion pictures to withhold a long way flung from spending on subscriptions and cinema halls tickets.

While piracy web sites proceed to haunt moviemakers, they’ve been constantly leaking every and each newly-launched movies sooner than or on their liberate dates. Motion pictures Counter has seriously change amongst potentially the most popular torrent web sites for many folks who must always rating free most contemporary Bollywood motion pictures on-line. Here is all about this illegal piracy web sites.

About ‘Motion pictures Counter’

Motion pictures Counter is identified for its limitless helpful resource of pirated Bollywood motion pictures which is ready to be browsed with out concerns on their webpage. This substandard piracy negate is believed to be one of the main foremost piracy giants in phrases of discovering potentially the most contemporary HD Bollywood movie on-line. Mainly customers visit this negate to rating potentially the most contemporary free Hindi and Dual Audio Motion pictures but it also has an mountainous sequence of Hollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood motion pictures.

MoviesCounter.com is amongst the few earliest free movie rating sites and it has leaked thousands of motion pictures by now. It widely offers copyrighted yelp and a particular person can with out concerns space their popular newly-launched motion pictures and shows on their homepage for free. The negate also aspects Netflix, Amazon High, Hulu. Hooq and other entertainment apps’ yelp for free. Motion pictures Counter is accountable for leaking and providing contents for free to many other piracy web sites as successfully.

What makes Motion pictures Counter or moviescounter.com stand determined from other sites?

The negate is designed successfully brooding about PC and mobile utilization. Its homepage aspects popular downloads of the positioning alongside with knowledge about potentially the most contemporary motion pictures that were seen potentially the most on the positioning. One can decide to sight English and other motion pictures for free on-line. Netizens can browse their popular movies in preserving with their style, Three hundred and sixty five days of liberate which is 2021 or 2019, Bollywood or Hollywood and extra.

The negate permits the customers to rating free HD motion pictures with out any required subscriptions.

Motion pictures Counter also offers an intensive category listings to make a option from to compose it less complicated for the actual person to search out the movie they are making an strive for.

Motion pictures Leaked by Motion pictures Counter web sites

This sick-renowned movie rating negate has been pirating plenty of motion pictures and shows. Practically every Hollywood blockbuster movie of plenty of worldwide stars has been leaked by Motion pictures Counter. The expansive sequence of motion pictures leaked by this notorious negate involves; Esteem Aaj Kal, Bhoot Share One, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Avengers: Endgame, Ford v Ferrari, As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood, Thappad, and extra. These days the positioning has been convicted of leaking motion pictures esteem Birds of Prey, Joker, Dolittle, Dabangg 3, Petta and extra. Other than motion pictures, this on-line piracy big is also accountable for providing free Netflix, Amazon High, Hulu, Hooq, Ullu and other entertainment sites’ yelp for free rating.

Motion pictures Counter in India

Movie piracy is believed to be illegal in India, USA and grand of countries. The Indian government has banned such sites esteem Motion pictures Counter, 123motion pictures, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Nonetheless, every effort by the federal government has didn’t cease the leak of motion pictures on such web sites. To address the bans spherical the arena, Motion pictures Counter on-line web sites keeps gradually changing its domain extension from .com. .uz, .pn, .it and extra. This unstoppable piracy negate has been piquant the world authority by continuing its illegal acts and leaking plenty of motion pictures and shows which has been haunting the moviemakers. Motion pictures Counter modified its domain name from ‘.com’ to ‘.club’.

List of the same web sites esteem Motion pictures Counter movie rating negate

Ssrmovies

Filmy4wap

Mp4moviez

Moviespur

Movie Counter

Yts

Bollyshare

1337x

Madras Rockers

7starhd

Downloadhub

Teluguwap

Kuttymovies

Gomovies

Pagalworld

Moviesda

Djpunjab

Bolly4u

Todaypk

Filmywap

9xmovies

Filmyzilla

Jio Rockers

Tamilyogi

Worldfree4u

123motion pictures

Isaimini

Movierulz

Khatrimaza

Tamilrockers

What’s the federal government doing to cease piracy?

The Authorities has taken definitive steps to eradicate piracy of films. As per the Cinematograph Act licensed in 2019, any particular person stumbled on recording a movie with out the written consent of the producers can face a jail time frame as a lot as some years. Moreover this, a handsome of ₹10 lakhs is in all probability imposed on the culprits. Other individuals circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent web sites would possibly perchance perhaps face a jail time frame.

Will you walk to jail or be fined for downloading a movie illegally?

In response to the piracy law in India, if a particular person is taken to the court docket and it’s miles proven that he/she has knowingly infringed or helped one more particular person infringe and rating a copyrighted movie from Motion pictures Counter free on-line motion pictures, then it would possibly perchance perhaps perhaps be belief to be to be a felony act. The court docket will delight in that the actual person knew of the infringement on story of in most instances the movie contains a watermark or gape which means that it’s miles a copyrighted work.

Under the law, the punishment for a particular person being convicted for their first such offence is a jail time frame for six months and three years, with a handsome between ₹50,000 and ₹200,000 (relying on the seriousness of the offence).

Disclaimer – We would now not purpose to promote or condone piracy in any design. Piracy is an act of crime and is believed to be a severe offence below the Copyright Act of 1957. This website aims to whisper the trendy public about piracy and wait on them to be protected against such acts. We extra inquire of of you now not to wait on or decide in piracy in any carry out.