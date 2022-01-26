MP: 2 injured after drone fell during parade in Jabalpur, while Hindu Vahini tried to hoist the tricolor at Jinnah Tower in Guntur, a dozen arrested

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy had warned against renaming Jinnah Tower and said party workers would demolish the tower if it did not do so.

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, programs were organized at various places across the country. At the same time, during the Republic Day program in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the drone flying in the sky suddenly fell down uncontrollably. Two people, including a woman, were injured in the fall of the drone, who have been admitted to the hospital.

At the place where the drone fell, women were performing traditional dance in the tableau of the Tribal Welfare Department. During this, two people, including a woman, were injured after being hit by a drone, who were immediately admitted to a private hospital, a police official said. It is being told that the drone was involved in the tableau of the Agriculture Department. Which is used in the spraying of fertilizers and medicines in the fields.

On the other hand, there was tension in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh over the unfurling of the tricolor. According to reports, Hindu Vahini workers were allegedly trying to hoist the tricolor at Jinnah Tower on the occasion of Republic Day, during which they were taken into custody by the police.

Andhra Pradesh | Hindu Vahini activists tried to unfurl the national flag on Jinnah Tower in Guntur today “Police have taken 15-20 activists into custody and shifted them to a local police station. They will be released later today,” said Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez pic.twitter.com/HCC98PtgGU — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez said 15-20 Hindu Vahini activists who were trying to hoist the tricolor on the tower have been detained and taken to the nearest police station. He told that all will be released later.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to rename Jinnah Tower in Guntur. BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar, Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh and Andhra Pradesh BJP state unit chief Somu Veeraraju had also demanded the name of Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy had warned against renaming Jinnah Tower and said party workers would demolish the tower if it did not do so.