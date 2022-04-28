Education

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022: 15 students got 100 percent, these were the toppers of last year

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the results of MP Board 10th and 12th (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) tomorrow. The results of 18 lakh students appearing for the board exams will be announced at 1 pm, the education minister himself said. Students can visit the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in to see the results of the board. The main reason for the delay in the result was said to be an error in the paper and the assessment process started in March 2022.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 are the toppers of last three years

The MP board did not share the topper’s name, rank and other information between the 10th and 12th board results of 2021 (MP board 10th, 12th results 2021). The results of the 2021 board exam were announced on the basis of internal assessment. On the other hand, if we talk about the result of 2020, Khushi Singh became the topper in the 12th exam of MP board, she got 486 marks out of 500. In 2019, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce bagged the topper book with 486 marks.

In the 10th examination of 2020, 15 students including Abhinav Sharma became the toppers with equal marks i.e. 100 percent marks. In 2019, both Gagan Dixit and AYUSH scored 499 points out of 500 and became the toppers. Good results of 10th and 12th are expected this year too.

