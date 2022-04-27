MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: 33% marks required to pass, MP Board Result can come on this day – Here is how to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 this week

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may issue MP board 10th, 12th results (MP board 10th, 12th results 2022) on April 29 or 30 this week. An official of the board said that the results of the 10th and 12th of the MP board may be announced on April 29 or 30, which will be announced on the website. After the results are announced, students can view their results by visiting the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in.

Step 1- To view the results, students first visit the board’s official website.

Step 2- A link to the 10th, 12th results of the MP board will appear on the home page of the website.

Step 3- Click on that link to see the results.

Step 4- Now fill in the important details along with the roll number.

Step 5- The results of 10th and 12th will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Save the results now and print out for future reference.

Last year, the result of 10th, 12th of MP board (result of 10th, 12th of MP board) was 100%. In order to pass the exam, students need to get at least 33 percent marks in theory and practical exams. According to a board official, errors in 6 papers are taking time to result. About 1.30 crore copies were checked in March and the scrutiny process started. The examination started on 17th February and lasted till 12th March. A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam.