MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Find out when the MP Board Result will be, here is the update

Madhya Pradesh Board may announce the results of MPBSE Class 10th, 12th examinations (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) by the end of April. An official of the board had earlier said that the results of Class 10, 12 examinations (MP board results 2022) would be announced by the end of the month or in the first week of May. The result of class 10th, 12th examination will be announced on the official website mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can view their results only by visiting this website. Candidates have to submit roll number to check the result.Students can easily check their results with the help of simple steps given below.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecard



Step 1: First go to the official website mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

The 10th exam was held from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th exam was held from February 18 to March 10. About 18 lakh students sat for the 10th and 12th exams of the MP board. The board had also changed the marking scheme during the 2022 exams. According to the revised grading scheme, students will be awarded 80 marks for theory and the remaining 20 marks for internal assessment. The marks in the practical test were fixed at 70 and 30, ie 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical.