MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Result Disappointed, don’t panic, the board will help

The results of 10th and 12th of MP Board (MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022) will be announced at 1 pm today. The results will be announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar himself. The results will be announced on April 29, 2022 at 1 pm, the Minister of Education said in a tweet. The results will be published on the official website of the board mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The board will also announce the results on two other websites. Students prepare an admission card with their roll number to check the results.Not everyone gets the same number in the exam. Some students get annoyed when the results are announced. Many students become frustrated and depressed when they fail or get low marks after the results. The board has launched a new initiative to help students. To help the students, the board will bring the Umang Kishor Helpline, which will help only the students who are performing poorly in the board. When you feel you need to talk to someone about this, you can get help from the Teen Helpline.

This is the second time in 17 years that the results of the board exam have been announced in April. Earlier, the results were to be announced in April 2008. After a site crashes, the results can be viewed with the help of three sites given to the students. The list of 10th and 12th toppers will be announced by the MP board this year. Exams could not be held due to the Corona epidemic last year and the board had declared the students to have passed the internal assessment, so the list of toppers was not available.