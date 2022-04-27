MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The result of MP Board will be announced on this website, will be able to check as follows – MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be on the checklist of this website.
The board has released a list of websites for students on which the results of 10th, 12th of MP board will be announced. Below is a list of websites where results can be checked with the help of roll number.
1- mpresults.nic.in
2- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
3-Mpbse.nic.in
You can see the result from the direct link given below …
MP board 10th, 12th result 2022
MP Board will be able to check the results like 10th, 12th results 2022
Step 1- Candidates who have appeared for the examination should visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE
Step 2- On the home page, they have to click on the link ‘MP Board Class 10th Result 2022’ or ‘MP Board Class 12th Result 2022’.
Step 3- After being redirected to another page, they should enter and submit their MP board roll number
Step 4- After submission, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Candidates should check their score and print it for future reference
About 18 lakh students are awaiting the results of the MP board. The Board will announce the results of the examination on the basis of both theory and demonstration examinations. All students must be ready by 1pm on April 29 with their Admission Card and Roll Number.
