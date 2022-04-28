MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The result of MP Board will come tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) MP Board 10th and 12th results (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) will be released tomorrow i.e. 29th April at 1 pm. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar himself has given the date and time of the verdict on Twitter. The results of the MP Board will be published on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Students can view the results with the help of their roll number. The results of MP board for 18 lakh 10th and 12th class students will be announced.Last year, the MP Board 10th and 12th offline exams were canceled and the results (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2021) were declared on the basis of internal assessment. In 2021, the results of 10th and 12th were 100%. At the same time, in 2020, a total of 6,64,504 students had appeared for the 12th standard examination and the result was 68.81 percent. In 2019, the pass percentage of 12th standard students was 72.37.

In 2021, the result of MP Board 10V was 100% when offline exams were canceled and results were declared based on internal assessment. If we talk about the results of MP Board 10th 2020, then a total of 8,93,336 students took the exam and the pass percentage of students was 62.84. The pass percentage of the 10th result of 2019 was 61.32.

Students need to get at least 30 percent marks in all subjects to pass the MP Board 2022 exam. For subjects with demonstration papers, students are required to get separate passing marks in both theory and demonstration examinations.