MP board 10th, 12th result 2022: This year’s result is the worst in the last four years, this is the pass percentage – MP board 10th 12th result 2022 pass percentage check

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of MP Board 10th and 12th (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022). Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results through a press conference. Students can view the results (MP Board Results 2022) by visiting the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Along with these official websites, students can also view the results through mobile app and SMS.MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE

How was the result of MP Board 2022?

About 18 lakh students had participated in this year’s 10th and 12th exams. 6 lakh 97 thousand 880 students had appeared for the 12th exam while 10 lakh 29 thousand 698 students had appeared for the 10th exam. According to the MP Board Result 2022 (MP Board Result 2022), the pass percentage of 12th class this year was 72.72 and the pass percentage of 10th class was 59.54. Alirajpur district has got the best result of class XII in which 93.24 percent students have passed.

The 12th result of 2022 was the worst in last 4 years with 72.72% and 59.54%. Where 100% in 2021, pass percentage in 2020 was 62.84% and pass percentage in 2019 was 61.32%. A total of 3,48,219 students passed the MP Board 10th examination with 60% marks. At the same time, the number of students passing the first class has decreased. 355,371 students failed in 10th standard examination.

MP Board Result 2022 12th pass students will get laptops

Free laptops are provided to students who pass the MP Board’s Class XII examination. Although laptops are not provided directly, money is credited to the student’s account for the laptop. The government gives Rs 25,000 to all students.