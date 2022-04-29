MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The wait is over today, MP Board results will be announced at 1 pm – mp Board Class 10 12 Results 2022 today at 1 pm on mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of 10th and 12th examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board on Friday, April 29, 2022. The results (MP Board Results 2022) will be released today at 1 p.m. The results will be announced by state education minister Inder Singh Parmar himself. Students will also be able to view the results through the mobile app, the MP board said. For this, students have to download MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app or MP mobile app on mobile on Google Play Store. After that, students can view their results by entering their roll number and application number in the Know Your Results section.Visit the websites www.mpresults.nic.in, www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in, www.mpbse.nic.in to see the results of the MP Board.Then click on the 10th and 12th results link.After opening a new window, fill in the requested information along with your roll number and submit.After pressing the submit button, the result will appear on your screen.Check it out now and print it out for future reference.

Here is a revised marking scheme

This year MP Board has changed the marking scheme for Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations. According to the revised grading scheme, the board has awarded 80 marks for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for demonstration and project work.

The results will be released in April for the second time in 17 years

For the second time in 17 years, the MP board will announce the results of the 10th and 12th exams in April. In 2008, during the tenure of the then Chairman of the Board, SK Chaturvedi, the results of the 12th Lok Sabha elections were declared on April 28.

This is the helpline number

The board has issued a helpline number to solve any problem of the students after the results of the MP board were announced. Students can share their results and stress related issues by calling the toll free number 18002330175. This facility is available from 8 am to 8 pm.