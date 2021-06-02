MP Board Class 12 Exams: MPBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan





Indore: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday introduced the cancellation of MP Board class 12 examinations. This got here following the Modi authorities’s resolution to cancel the CBSE board exams this yr in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic scenario. The CISCE has additionally cancelled the category 12 exams. Earlier at this time, Gujarat Board additionally introduced the cancellation of the category 12 examinations. Additionally Learn – UP Class 12 Board Exams Prone to Be Cancelled, CM Yogi To Resolve | LIVE Updates

मध्यप्रदेश में 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ इस वर्ष अयोजित नहीं की जाएंगी। Additionally Learn – JNU Entrance Examination to be Carried out When its Secure for College students

बच्चों की ज़िंदगी हमारे लिए अनमोल है। करियर की चिंता हमलोग बाद में कर लेंगे। बच्चों पर जिस समय #COVID19 का बोझ है, उस समय हम उन पर परीक्षाओं का मानसिक बोझ नहीं डाल सकते! pic.twitter.com/jwvS6BfIlG Additionally Learn – After CBSE, Recent Plea in SC Seeks Cancellation of Board Exams in Different States

— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 2, 2021

The Gujarat Board had earlier introduced that the category 12 board exams will probably be held in July 2021 in an offline mode. Nevertheless, as a result of ongoing pandemic scenario, solely 20 college students would be allowed to sit down in a category. As many as 6 lakh 83 thousand college students had registered for the examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Training (MPBSE) earlier declared the consequence for college kids of courses 9 and 11 at its official web sites mpbse.nic.in, mp.gov.in, and vimarsh.mp.gov.in. The outcomes are being introduced with out holding the ultimate exams. The Madhya Pradesh authorities determined in opposition to holding exams for courses 1 to 11 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE Cancels Class 12 exams:

In view of the unsure circumstances because of COVID and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders, it was determined that Class XII Board Exams wouldn’t be held this yr. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method

The Prime Minister stated that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He said that COVID-19 has affected the tutorial calendar and the problem of Board Exams has been inflicting immense anxiousness amongst college students, mother and father and academics, which have to be put to an finish. PM stated that the Covid scenario is a dynamic scenario throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the scenario via efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, mother and father and academics are naturally nervous in regards to the well being of the scholars in such a scenario. PM stated that college students shouldn’t be pressured to seem for exams in such a demanding scenario.

The Prime Minister careworn that the well being and security of our college students is of utmost significance and there could be no compromise on this facet. He stated that in at this time’s time, such exams can’t be the rationale to place our youth in danger.

PM stated that each one stakeholders want to indicate sensitivity for college kids. PM directed officers to make sure that the outcomes are ready in accordance with well-defined standards, in a good and time-bound method.