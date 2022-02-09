MP Board Exam 2022: MP Board 9th, 11th Date Schedule: Madhya Pradesh 9th, 11th Exam Date & Schedule Announced, See Schedule – MP Board Class 9th & 11th Exam 2022 Date & Schedule Announced
According to the notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the Class 9th examination will be held from March 16 to April 12, 2022 and the Class XII examination will be held from March 15 to April 13, 2022. The school education department has issued guidelines to all divisional joint directors, district education officers and school principals for conducting examinations. Question papers in all schools will be made available by the State Open School Education Board through the District Education Officer.
MP Board 9th, 11th Exam 2022 Schedule
All candidates will be required to be present at the examination center at 8 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8.15 am. All the candidates will be required to abide by the rules related to Covid-19 safety at the examination center. Students will be given answer sheets 10 minutes before the start of the exam and 5 minutes before the question paper. Students with disabilities in all categories will be provided extra time and writing facility at the rate of 20 minutes per hour.
Madhya Pradesh Class 9 Date Sheet
March 16, 2022 – Mathematics
March 21, 2022 – English
March 23, 2022 – Urdu
March 24, 2022 – Hindi
March 30, 2022 – Science
01 April 2022 – 1. Marathi, 2. Painting (for deaf students only), 3. Music (for blind students only)
04 April 2022 – Social Sciences
06 April 2022 – NSQF (National Skills Eligibility Framework)
April 12, 2022 – Sanskrit
Take special care of these guidelines during the exam due to Covid-19
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during coronavirus outbreaks. Face mask or face shield and social distance will be mandatory. You can keep a transparent small bottle of personal hand sanitizer in the examination room. You should have your own bottle of drinking water. Do not share your luggage with any other students or staff.
When will the 10th and 12th exams of MP board start?
The 10th exams in Madhya Pradesh will be held from February 18 to March 10. At the same time, the MP12 board exam will be held from February 17 to March 12. The time of these exams (MP Board 10th, 12th exam 2022) will be from 10 am to 1 pm.
