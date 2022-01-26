mp board exam 2022: mp board admission card 2022: mp board 10th, 12th board exam admission card issued, see marking plan

Highlights Madhya Pradesh Board Examination Admission Card issued.

10th, 12th board exams will start from 12th February.

The repair window will remain open until January 31st.

MPBSE Board Exam Admission Paper 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued Admission Card 2022 (MP Board Admission Card 2022) for MP 10th and 12th Board Examinations. Schools can download tickets from MPBSE’s official site mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can collect MPBSE 10th, 12th Admission Card 2022 from their respective schools. Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exams will be held in February and March 2022.



Students who are going to sit for the 10th, 12th board main exams can get admission from their school. If there is any discrepancy in the details given on the admission card, it has been given till 31st January to rectify it. How to download Admission Card by School can be seen below.

MP Board Exam 2022 Admission Card: Check out how to download MP Board Admission Card here

Step 1: First visit the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Exam and Registration Form’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘MP Main Exam Admit card 2022’.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like application number or roll number and captcha code.

Step 5: On dashboard, select class 10 or 12 and download MP Board Admit Card 2022 for students.

Step 6: Distribute MPBSE 2022 Admission Card to the students.

Find out when the Madhya Pradesh Board Exam will be held

MP 10th, 12th board exams will start from 12th February 2022 and will continue till 20th March. Exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The 10th practical exam will start from 18th February and the 12th practical exam will start from 17th February and will continue till 31st March 2022. The MP Board will be able to view the 10th, 12th subject wise date sheet (MP Board Exam Date 2022) on the official website of the Board. Keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

MP Board Class 10th and 12th Marking Scheme

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the grading scheme for both the 10th and 12th class for the Theory and Practical Examination 2022. According to the revised grading scheme, the theory paper will be of 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks will be for demonstration and project work.

